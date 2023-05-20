The National Police is investigating “dozens” of suspects for their alleged involvement in networks to capture votes by mail in Melilla, according to sources from the Ministry of the Interior. Investigators are focusing on members of the local Coalition for Melilla party, but also on “other parties” for which the evidence is less conclusive. The Investigating Court Number 2 of Melilla assumed the preliminary proceedings of the case at the request of the National Police.

Identifications of suspects have occurred in the autonomous city in recent days. One of those detained by the agents was carrying 1,395 euros in cash with him. The zone electoral board (JEZ) agreed this Wednesday to require the DNI of anyone who was going to deliver the vote by mail, in person and individually. A measure that was adopted at the request of the magistrate of the Investigating Court Number 2 of Melilla, who keeps the process of alleged electoral fraud under summary secrecy. This Friday, in addition, the JEZ rejected that the votes be deposited in a separate ballot box on election day, as requested by the PSOE. In addition, it validates the 761 envelopes delivered to the Post Office without identification, contrary to what was requested by the Coalition for Melilla.

After the first decision by the JEZ that it was necessary to present the DNI at the Melilla post office to deliver the ballots, the security forces feared that the alleged fraudsters would escape with the votes through the port, the airport or the border with Morocco, to deposit them later in other post offices in different parts of the Peninsula. For this reason, the Civil Guard intensified the searches at the exits of Melilla. Late this Thursday, the Central Electoral Board endorsed the decision of the JEZ despite going against its own doctrine, since the measure “does not limit any right to vote, but rather the opposite, it guarantees that this right can be exercised in the best conditions.” And it extended the obligation to identify with the DNI to all people from Melilla who tried to deliver the envelopes in the rest of the Post Offices in Spain.

Once the votes could no longer be deposited outside of Melilla, the Civil Guard received an order to stop the special operation because “it no longer made sense” that nobody tried to flee with the votes. However, and given “something never seen” in the autonomous city and as a “precaution”, the operation resumed this Friday morning. “Normally, we are in the second line at airport controls, but now we are in the first line,” Civil Guard sources explain. “We ask if people take votes by mail at shipping control,” they add.

At another point in the city, the Beni Enzar border crossing, cars crowded together to leave Melilla for Morocco on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, a Civil Guard agent asked the drivers one by one if they were carrying envelopes with votes. So far, only one family has admitted to carrying their own suffrages in their luggage. They were let go.

The decision of the JEZ to require the DNI of anyone who was going to deliver the vote by mail “has dissuaded” those involved in the alleged electoral fraud from going and delivering the alleged votes purchased at the Melilla Post Office in the last hours. Hence, the only post office in the city has remained practically deserted this Friday. Only a few dozen people have entered the premises during the day to deliver the envelope with the vote, despite the multitude of requests for votes by mail registered in the autonomous city. A scene identical to that of Thursday, when the period to request the suffrage by mail was still open. “In previous elections, the last day was the worst. It got to the top. And this time there was no one”, say government sources.

A total of 11,707 people have requested to vote by mail in Melilla, 21.21% of the total votes, and more than double the number registered in the 2019 elections. But only 921 have been delivered to the office, a 7 8% of requests. Of which, 761 were deposited before the resolution of the JEZ to provide the DNI.

Two women fill out the form to request the postal vote in front of the Melilla Post Office, this Thursday. Anthony Ruiz

Meanwhile, the JEZ of Melilla met again on Friday afternoon to resolve two issues. On the one hand, the request of the PSOE that the votes by mail be deposited in a separate ballot box during the electoral day of 28-M, a request that the JEZ rejected. On the other, the request of the Coalition for Melilla that the 761 votes already deposited in the Post Office before the obligation to go with the DNI be annulled, which the board also rejected. The judge had already ordered last week that anyone who delivered five or more votes per person at the Post Office be identified. According to the Government Delegation, no one exceeded that number.

But the conflict will not stop there. Coalition for Melilla intends to challenge this second measure, and also provide evidence against the Popular Party. The president of the formation, Mustafá Aberchán, is disqualified for a crime of buying votes in 2008. Hence, the candidate for the elections of the Melilla Assembly is Dunia Almansouri and not himself.

Sources from the security forces understand that, after the dissuasive measures adopted and the strict controls, the votes cast by mail will finally be much less than expected. There is also the possibility that the vote buying networks use other means, such as accompanying those registered to the Post Office to ensure that they deliver the ballot in question. “That has happened before, on election day itself,” reveal sources from the JEZ. In Melilla, with a “disstructured” society and low income levels in some districts of the city, this network of vote-gathering has been ingrained for years.

According to the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime, the Superior Court of Justice could request the repetition of an electoral process if there are indications that the right to vote has been violated in some way. Precisely, in 1989 and in Melilla, the repetition of some elections was decreed because the “secret” nature of the votes could not be guaranteed. A decision ratified by the Constitutional Court. With a government system that shares characteristics of a city council and an autonomous parliament, 25 seats are distributed in the Assembly in the city. To get a seat, about 1,000 votes are needed. And 11,707 are still in the spotlight.

