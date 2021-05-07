Dozens of people have been injured this Friday, at least 169 according to the balance of the reach of the police and emergency teams, during the clashes on the Esplanade of the Mosque in Jerusalem, in the middle of Ramadan. The clashes coincide with the Al Qods Day (Jerusalem in Arabic), held every year in the countries of the region in support of the Palestinian people.

Police sources reported that at least 80 of the injured had to be evacuated to health centers, of which six were agents of the security forces. This Friday is the last of the fasting month of Ramadan and for that reason a large crowd of Muslims gathered on the esplanade. According to the Israeli police, “hundreds of people threw stones, bottles and other objects at officers, who responded”. Hours later, a hundred Palestinians took to the streets again in Sheikh Jarrah.

The Holy City lives days of tension due to the repeated demonstrations of Palestinians, for a week, to protest against the plans to expel Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, for the benefit of Israeli settlers. In addition, the police killed two Palestinians and seriously wounded a third, after they opened fire on a military checkpoint in the northern West Bank.

The Esplanade of the Mosques is the third holy place in Islam, and is located just above the Wailing Wall, the most important place of prayer for Jews. Although tension is common in that part of the Old City of Jerusalem, violence is not within the Esplanade, which is usually monitored remotely by the Israeli police.

Demonstrations against the possibility of four Palestinian families being evicted from their homes in the Shaykh Jarrah neighborhood have been happening daily as night falls. Fifteen Palestinians were arrested in the early hours of this Friday.

The dispute centers on the ownership of land on which several houses were built where these four Palestinian families live. The Jerusalem district court ruled earlier this year in favor of Jewish families claiming ownership of the land. Under Israeli law, if Jews can prove that their family lived in East Jerusalem before the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, they can ask to have their “property rights” restored to them – legislation that Palestinians challenge head-on.

Incident in the West Bank



In the incident in the northern West Bank, “three terrorists fired in the direction of the border guard base in Salem,” a Palestinian town near the city of Jenin, police said in a statement. The security forces replied using their firearms, according to this source. Two of the three assailants died, according to medical sources. The third was admitted to an Israeli hospital in “critical condition,” police said.

The identity of the assailants was not disclosed, neither by the Israeli authorities, nor by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, which confirmed the deaths of two “citizens”.

On Wednesday, a young Israeli died who had been wounded by gunfire by a Palestinian days earlier in the West Bank. On the same day, a 16-year-old Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli army gunfire, according to Palestinian sources.

Faced with the escalation of incidents in those territories occupied by Israel, the United States urged to “de-escalate tensions” and avoid unilateral steps, such as “evictions, settlements and demolitions.” “We are deeply concerned,” said Deputy State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter.