Shot: three districts in Moscow were left without electricity in the cold due to a fire at a substation

Three districts of Moscow were left without electricity and heating. About it reports Telegram channel Shot.

According to preliminary information, the emergency occurred due to a fire at the substation on Vysokovoltny Proezd. Residents of the Bibirevo, Altufyevo and Otradnoe districts report a lack of light and heat in their homes.

Telegram channel Mash clarifiesthat against the backdrop of frost, the temperature inside the apartments dropped to 10-15 degrees.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived at the scene of the fire. Consumers are switched to a backup power supply scheme.