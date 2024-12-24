The Plenary Session of the Madrid City Council began yesterday with more noise outside than inside Cibeles. Dozens of workers from the home help service (SAD), both from the Community and the Madrid City Council, gathered early in the morning on Montalbán Street to request that the 10% salary increase included in the agreement signed this year be applied to them. year and linked to the signing of a new service contract. Without them, these employees of companies subcontracted by the City Council would continue to earn «1,080 gross euros» per month, they denounce.

The current specifications, according to the union, were approved in 2020 and their planned duration was three years, although there is the possibility of extending them for up to four more years. However, during the debate of a Más Madrid proposal on this matter that ended up being rejected, José Fernández, delegate of the area of ​​Social Policies, Family and Equality, announced that the city council is already working on the new contract that the recently approved collective agreement will apply, in force until 2028.

However, they acknowledged, the main obstacle is that they lack financing, since the Government of Spain “is not providing the autonomous communities with the financial resources to pay for dependency care.” «The central government should finance the Community of Madrid 50% of what long-term care costs, but they are only paying 30%, owing millions. This leads us to the fact that the Community cannot transfer to the Madrid City Council the amount that corresponds to us to finance our SAD,” sources from the area insisted.

That same argument was put forward a week ago by the Minister of Family, Youth and Social Affairs, Ana Dávila, who justified the delay in renewing the specifications due to its “administrative procedure.” However, it maintained the forecast of carrying out the update in mid-2025.









The SAD has some 17,000 workers in the region (about 12,000 in the capital), according to figures from UGT, the union that called the protests. Many caregivers, furthermore, do not even reach 1,080 gross euros per month, as they have temporary contracts that do not cover the full day, as criticized by Más Madrid.

Christmas strike

This concentration has coincided with the first day of the strike that will take place during Christmas, as announced by UGT. At least yesterday, the delegate in the Plenary reported, the strike “seconded only by UGT and from which CC.OO has disassociated itself.” had a limited follow-up, «of 1% in districts like Moncloa.”

However, this is not the only strike planned in the nearest calendar by the unions, who complain of “very restrictive” minimum services. Specifically, SAD workers are expected to adhere to this break on December 26, 27 and 30 and January 2 and 3, between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. If there is no agreement, starting on the 7th they could call an indefinite strike.

The waiting list for users of the service has worsened in recent months and has already accumulated almost 16,000 people (about 9,100 in the municipality of Madrid and about 6,600 in the rest of the region), according to data from the Community Transparency Portal updated until November 30 collected by Europa Press.