His daughter Sofia also attended the charity event for Gianluca Vialli, who read an extract from the former champion's book

On the evening of January 8, the “My Name is Luca” charity event was held at the Carlo Felice theater in Genoa, in honor of the memory of the unforgettable Gianluca Vialli, one year after his untimely death. Many guests were present, including the former footballer's family. The moment in which Sofia Vialli, daughter of the former champion, spoke out was beautiful and touching and showed herself in public for the first time.

The January 6 last year Gianluca Vialli, former Juventus, Sampdoria and Chelsea footballer, and former head of delegation of the Italian national team, passed away forever after having fought pancreatic cancer for 5 years.

Last January 8, friends, family and many fans of the unforgettable former champion met in Genoa, at the Carlo Felice theater in Genoa for the charity event “My Name is Luca“.

It was more a way to celebrate Gianluca Vialli, rather than commemorate him. Just as he would have wanted.

They then took to the stage friendsmany artists who he liked and other people whose lives were touched by the great person that Gianluca was.

There was no shortage of touching moments. Like, for example, the one in which you spoke to Fedez, who told you about the time you spoke with Luca on the phone and talked to him about it. shared the experience with the disease.

Immediately afterwards the rapper took the microphone SofiaVialli's second daughter, who had never shown herself in public before this occasion.

The letter from Gianluca Vialli's daughter

To best remember her father, Sofia chose to read a extract from the book by Gianluca. A nice gag, which generated laughter from the entire audience. Here it is below:

One day in London, in hospital to do blood tests, I go to a ward that was not the usual one. My department was closed that day. I find a nurse who looks at me for a long time, she thinks about it and then she says to me: 'Do you know that you look like Bruce Willis?'. I must admit that she pleased me immensely because sometimes, when I went out with my friends, I actually pretended to be the famous Hollywood actor, but no one ever fell for it.