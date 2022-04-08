Xbox throws the house out the window and, for a limited time, gives us the opportunity to acquire collections at a reduced price.

Xbox does not take its foot off the accelerator when it comes to video games for its users. Nothing ago, we learned about the games that were added to Xbox Game Pass for the month of April, although the titles announced for Xbox Live Gold also stand out. However, those from Redmond want to go further with their generosity and, for this reason, they have now activated a spring event with offers on dozens of games for Xbox One and Xbox Series.

If you want to take advantage of these discounts, keep in mind that the Spring-Sale will finish next April, the 21st, so we have a couple of weeks to rummage through all the bargains offered by Xbox. After all, the spring festival offers us a lot of games and collections at very low prices, so it is the perfect opportunity to get a large number of adventures.

As always, we leave you a few offers that have caught our attention. You will notice that we mentioned many collections and bundlesbut it is that we have not been able to resist pointing out entire franchises with the most interesting discounts.

More about: Xbox, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Offers.