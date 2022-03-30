PlayStation welcomes the season with discounts on a wide variety of video games.

Lately, PlayStation is not stopping with the news. Yesterday, the Japanese brand confirmed the existence of the new PS Plus subscription service, known until now as spartacus. Beyond this, he has already left us the three games that will star in the month of April in PS Now. And not content with this, from their offices they now invite us to continue playing with lots of discounts in titles for PS4 and PS5.

And that’s how they work spring sales: PlayStation greets the flower season with many opportunities for its users to have fun between video games. Although this event has just begun, it should be remembered that on April 13 there will be a headline rotation with new offers, and this whole party will definitely end on April 27.

We save you the task of looking for the most attractive bargains and, as you can see below, we leave you a list with very interesting offers. Beyond this, you can visit the PS Store and discover a lot of discounts that can be adjusted more to your style, although there are also discounts between the titles developed under the program. PS Talents.

