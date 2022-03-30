PlayStation welcomes the season with discounts on a wide variety of video games.
Lately, PlayStation is not stopping with the news. Yesterday, the Japanese brand confirmed the existence of the new PS Plus subscription service, known until now as spartacus. Beyond this, he has already left us the three games that will star in the month of April in PS Now. And not content with this, from their offices they now invite us to continue playing with lots of discounts in titles for PS4 and PS5.
And that’s how they work spring sales: PlayStation greets the flower season with many opportunities for its users to have fun between video games. Although this event has just begun, it should be remembered that on April 13 there will be a headline rotation with new offers, and this whole party will definitely end on April 27.
We save you the task of looking for the most attractive bargains and, as you can see below, we leave you a list with very interesting offers. Beyond this, you can visit the PS Store and discover a lot of discounts that can be adjusted more to your style, although there are also discounts between the titles developed under the program. PS Talents.
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Definitive Edition for PS4 and PS5 for 76.99 euros (previously for 109.99 euros): If you’re interested in checking out the latest installment of Call of Duty, now is your chance to enter the battlefield with a discount on its Definitive Edition, which includes weapon packs, cosmetics, and up to 10 hours of Double XP.
- Demon’s Souls for PS5 for 49.59 euros (previously for 79.99 euros): Although all Souls lovers continue to find surprises in Elden Ring, we also have an obligation to point out the offers related to other Souls. After all, it is now that Demon’s Souls gets the fame it deserves.
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for PS4 for 23.09 euros (before 69.99 euros): Goku and company give it their all again in this fighting installment. Plus, with the discount offered by PlayStation, this is a perfect opportunity to get into the most exciting fights in the franchise.
- Lost Judgment – Digital Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for 38.49 euros (previously for 69.99 euros): Detective Yagami returns in style in an adventure full of mystery, investigation and combat. In addition, this edition has a batch of detective basics and the ‘School Stories’ expansion.
- God of War Digital Deluxe Edition for PS4 for 17.99 euros (previously for 29.99 euros): We are waiting for Santa Monica to give us a concrete release date for God of War: Ragnarok. And what better way to liven up the wait than with this offer? Accompany Kratos and Atreus in the most successful adventure of the entire franchise.
- Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PS4 for 9.99 euros (previously for 19.99 euros)– Since Aloy has been exploring the Forbidden West in Horizon: Forbidden West, players less familiar with the franchise can discover the slayer’s first steps with this offering in the first installment.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4 and PS5 for 40.19 euros (before 59.99 euros): Insomniac has captivated all Spider-Man fans with a most spectacular first installment. But his creativity machine is still going strong, and that’s why we can now enjoy the Miles Morales version at a discount.
- Returnal for PS5 for 59.99 euros (previously for 79.99 euros): Returnal’s bullet-hell mixed roguelike has won the applause of much of the public, so we can experience this frenetic adventure for PS5 with an interesting offer.
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition for PS4 for 34.99 euros (previously for 69.99 euros): From Software games enter this list twice, and we can not ignore the discounts offered by PlayStation. On this occasion, we can enter the agile combat of Sekiro with a 50% discount.
- Tales of Arise for PS4 and PS5 for 41.99 euros (previously for 69.99 euros): The Tales of franchise has long since endeared itself to the public, but this latest installment has generated a standing ovation for the developers. Discover one of the adventures that stood out the most during the past year.
