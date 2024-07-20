CNN: 56 former US officials call on Biden to drop out of presidential race

Dozens of former US officials have called on US President Joe Biden to abandon his re-election plans due to the high probability of defeat in the election, reports CNN TV channel.

“We firmly believe that now is the time to transfer leadership, and we respectfully urge you to do so,” the letter sent to the American leader says.

The letter, signed by 56 former US administration officials, also expressed concern about the continued advancement of Biden’s candidacy and the growing likelihood of former White House incumbent Donald Trump winning the election, as it poses an unacceptable level of risk to the US.

Earlier it became known that the leaders of the Democrats in the Senate and the House of Representatives addressed the head of state, who stated that Trump’s victory would undermine the party’s position in Congress.