Dozens of flights have been delayed or canceled at Moscow airports. The corresponding data is provided by the service Yandex. Timetable” Sunday, January 17th.

According to information at 19:22 Moscow time, four flights to Vnukovo were delayed, four more canceled, to Domodedovo – 21 flights were delayed, two canceled, and at Sheremetyevo – 11 flights were delayed.

An abnormal cold snap is predicted in the capital on January 17, said RIA News leading employee of the Phobos weather center Evgeniy Tishkovets. In addition, according to him, on Monday, January 18, Muscovites will have “temperature slides”. First, the “bottom of the cold” will come, and by the weekend the thaw will begin.

Tishkovets clarified that heavy snowfalls are not expected this week, but several centimeters of precipitation will fall before the warming.