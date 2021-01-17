More than 40 flights are delayed or canceled at Moscow airports due to weather conditions, follows from the service data “Yandex. Schedule”…

Thus, nine flights were delayed at Vnukovo airport, four were canceled. 16 flights were delayed at Domodedovo, one was canceled. 11 flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo, four were canceled.

According to Interfax, the capital’s airports are accredited for the all-weather category, however, in the event of a sharp deterioration in the weather, the pilots independently decide on takeoff and landing.

