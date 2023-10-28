Yandex.Schedules: 39 flights were canceled and delayed at Moscow airports

At three Moscow airports on Saturday, October 28, about 40 flights were canceled and delayed. About it testify data from the Yandex.Schedules service.

As of 8:37 Moscow time, the most postponed flights were registered at Domodedovo Airport. There were 20 flights rescheduled and four cancelled. There are slightly fewer delays at Sheremetyevo airport (12 flights) and Vnukovo airport (7 flights).

The service does not provide data on Zhukovsky Airport. The reasons for flight delays at capital airports have also not been identified.

The day before, October 27, 38 flights were canceled and delayed in Moscow. At that time, snowfalls and ice were recorded in the capital.