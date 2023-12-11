40 flights were delayed and canceled at three Moscow airports

At three Moscow airports on Monday, December 11, at least 40 flights were canceled and delayed. This is evidenced by the service data “Yandex.Schedules”.

As it became known, 12 flights to Sheremetyevo were postponed. At the same time, nine shipments were transferred to Vnukovo. At Domodedovo, 17 flights were delayed and two were cancelled.

There is no information about disruptions to the schedule of Zhukovsky Airport. The reasons for changing the departure times of dozens of aircraft at the capital's airports are also not reported.

