Yandex.Schedule: 28 flights were canceled or delayed at Moscow airports on November 1

At Moscow airports on Tuesday, November 1, a total of 28 flights were delayed or canceled. Information about massive delays appeared on the website of the online service for tracking departures Yandex.Schedule.

So, four flights were delayed in Domodedovo, eight flights were cancelled. Four planes were detained in Vnukovo, the departure of three more was canceled. In Sheremetyevo, the departure of two flights was delayed, and the departure of seven more aircraft was also canceled. There is no data on schedule disruptions in Zhukovsky. The reasons for the change in the departure time of dozens of flights are not reported.

Earlier it became known that in 2022 the share of foreign destinations among the bookings of Russian flights for the November holidays increased by 2.2 times compared to the same period last year. Thus, from November 4 to 6, Yerevan turned out to be the most popular destination with a share of 15.2 percent of all bookings of air tickets abroad.