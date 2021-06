At Moscow airports, dozens of flights have been canceled or delayed. Such information appeared on the service portal “Yandex.Schedules“.

In total, there are 64 such problematic flights. 32 of them were delayed at Domodedovo, another seven flights were canceled there. Eight flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo, and five were canceled. At Vnukovo airport, five planes were detained, seven were canceled.

The reasons for the massive delays and cancellations were not reported.