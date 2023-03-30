Spanish authorities said that more than 100 forest fires broke out in the northern Asturias region today, Thursday, at a time when temperatures rose to unprecedented levels.
The fires came to add to another forest fire that is still burning eight days after it broke out in the forests in the eastern region of “Valencia” and another fire that swept large areas of land in “Galicia” in the northwest.
Footage broadcast on local television showed flames rising near a road as cars drove through the Asturias region.
The authorities banned access to forest paths and any practices that could lead to more fires.
“Asturias doesn’t burn, they set it on fire. Those responsible are the ones who set our forests on fire. They are delinquent criminals who will be held accountable and treated as such,” Adrian Barbon, the region’s mayor, said on Twitter.
The Spanish government has expressed concern about more fires this year after an unusually dry winter in parts of southern Europe and amid rising temperatures due to climate change.
And the Spanish Meteorological Agency said that the country recorded, yesterday, Wednesday, March 29, the highest temperature recorded on that day in its history, with it exceeding normal levels by seven degrees, to record 14 degrees Celsius.
And put most of the regions of “Asturias” and “Cantabria” neighboring, and large areas of the coast of Spain on the Mediterranean Sea, on high alert for the risk of forest fires on Thursday.
