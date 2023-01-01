“The number of initial injuries in Baghdad as a result of fireworks and indiscriminate throwing has reached 150, including no less than 20 injuries in the eyes,” said the ministry’s spokesman, Saif Al-Badr, in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency, stressing that “there have been no deaths so far.” .

Fireworks are launched as an expression of joy and joy, on several occasions, such as New Year’s, but using them incorrectly portends many risks that reach the point of death.

Meanwhile, Director of Civil Defense Media, Jawdat Abdel Rahman, told the Iraqi News Agency that “Baghdad and the provinces witnessed 45 fires during the celebration of New Year’s Eve,” noting that “20 of those incidents were caused by fireworks.”

early warning

And the Iraqi Ministry of Health had warned, earlier, of similar incidents, saying: “We have an annual problem represented by fireworks, especially on New Year’s Eve, as they are used in holidays, events, weddings and matches of the Iraqi national team, and we record thousands of injuries because of them ranging from minor burns to amputations and deaths.

“There are indirect damages caused by these games, such as causing cars or homes to burn,” the ministry said.

The source stated that “most of the injuries are among children and adolescents, and lead to serious injuries in the areas of the eye, nose or ear, or lead to serious deformities and permanent injuries for life.”

And many of the pioneers of social platforms and networks in Iraq expressed their dissatisfaction with the leniency with the acquisition of firecrackers by children and young boys.

Voices were raised calling for banning the circulation of these firecrackers in the markets, or setting controls and guidelines in their sales outlets, preventing minors from purchasing them, and holding violators accountable, in order to prevent the festive atmosphere from being disturbed and so that joy does not turn into a funeral.