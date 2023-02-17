The ANWB has received dozens of reports from Dutch travelers who have been fined in Austria because their toll vignette was not in the right place. Travelers are warned: the police check with mobile cameras.

Most motorways in Austria are toll roads. A toll vignette is required to drive there. Cameras actively check whether the vignette has been affixed correctly. The first fine is 120 euros. In the event of late payment, this will be increased to 300 euros. The ANWB expects long traffic jams towards the winter sports areas in the Alps this weekend. Many Dutch people then drive to their winter sports destination because spring break starts in the South region.

For cars, the vignette, seen from the inside, must be stuck on the windscreen at the top left or below the rear-view mirror. This is not allowed with adhesive tape or in a holder to prevent a vignette from being resold. A maximum of two Austrian toll vignettes may be affixed to the windscreen. Remove old vignettes before attaching a new vignette. The vignette must be clearly visible on the motorcycle: on the tank, fairing or windshield. See also Healthcare | Hospitals in Hus are seriously overcrowded - HS collects experiences from patients who visited the emergency room

If you don’t feel like sticking stickers, you can also buy a digital vignette. This links the toll payment to your license plate. Please note: digital vignettes ordered online are only activated 18 days after purchase. If you want to go to Austria right away, it is better to buy a ‘regular’ vignette.



