By cheating with a license plate trick, someone else will pay for your actions.

Commit all kinds of traffic violations and get away with it? Perhaps you should consider a career as a diplomat. A Rotterdam resident came up with a simpler solution by tampering with his license plate.

Turn P into R

He put a piece of tape to turn the P on his license plate into an R. He then continued with his life and indeed: despite committing violations, an envelope from the CJIB never arrived on the doorstep!

Hooray, what a brilliant solution the man must have thought of. Yes, not so. With his stupid action, there was of course someone else who wrongly received all those fines. Due to the license plate trick, an innocent man with a similar license plate, but really with an R, received all kinds of fines. He then had to raise the alarm with the police that he was really not responsible for all those fines.

Thousands of euros fine

Well great. Because of some idiot from Rotterdam you, as an innocent Gelderlander, have to fight for your innocence. 28 fines were received in a short time and the amounts amounted to 3,000 euros.

The traffic police had started an investigation after the man in Gelderland raised the alarm. The violations were committed in the Maasstad. During this process, the police were tipped off about a car whose license plate had been tampered with. During a check they came across the car in question. The vehicle was parked incorrectly and had tape on the license plate to falsify the whole thing.

Because no one was in the vehicle at the time, no prosecution could take place. The police therefore waited for a moment when the suspect was driving. This turned out to be the case on Sunday, January 14, allowing the police to stop him and take him to the station.

The handy Harry from Rotterdam said he was not aware that someone else was paying for his fines. All's well that ends well: the Public Prosecution Service wants to recover the 28 fines from the cheater. His car has been seized and he could also receive a fine for driving an uninsured car, because that was also the case. His 'smart' license plate trick will cost him thousands of euros.

Prove innocence

This chapter is finally closed for the victim from Gelderland. Because this man has had a bad time. Constantly receiving fines on your doorstep and having to prove to the Public Prosecution Service (OM) that it really wasn't you is not a nice thing. The man had to submit objections to prove that he was not in Rotterdam at the time the fines were issued. Quite a hassle to prove your innocence.

The story is still before the judge, where the Rotterdammer can provide explanations about his 'brilliant' license plate trick. (via Telegraph)

