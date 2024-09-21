Home policy

From: Lukas Rogalla

Israel attacks southern Lebanon. © Ammar Ammar/AFP

Israel continues to attack targets in Lebanon. According to its own statements, it wants to destroy Hezbollah’s rocket launch pads, among other things.

Beirut – Israel’s army is said to be attacking targets in southern Lebanon with “dozens” of fighter planes. This is reported by Israeli media, citing the military. The IDF claims that it is attacking targets of the Hezbollahmilitia. “Dozens of fighter jets” are involved in the operation, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Saturday evening (21 September). “Over the past hour, we have launched a full-scale attack in southern Lebanon after we detected Hezbollah’s preparations to attack Israeli territory,” they quoted Picture and Focus the army spokesman.

Israel attacks Lebanon: Repeated missiles from the neighbouring country

There have already been attacks by Israel on Lebanon in recent days. Israel also reports daily missiles coming from its neighboring country to the north. (lrg)

