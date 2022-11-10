A few dozen farmers expressed their dissatisfaction with the cabinet’s nitrogen policy on Thursday evening in Drachten in Friesland with tractors. The municipality confirms this after reporting by the Leeuwarder Courant.

Footage on social media showed tractors driving through the town, some with an upturned Dutch flag. Opponents of the government’s policy have recently hung many inverted Dutch flags. These include farmers who are against the nitrogen policy, but also, for example, opponents of corona measures. According to a spokesperson for the municipality, there was good consultation with the farmers. Around 11 pm it was quiet in the place.

According to the Frisian newspaper, the farmers traveled to Drachten from various places to drive around the center. The demonstrators gathered at the residential boulevard in Drachten. There were about thirty tractors along the road. The participating farmers and sympathizers wanted to show that they have not resigned themselves to the nitrogen decree.

PAS detectors

The group of farmers is said to be concerned about the enforcement of PAS detectors. These are farmers who, under the old nitrogen policy, did not need a permit if, for example, they wanted to expand with a new barn. The Council of State referred this method to the trash can in 2019, work is still being done on legalizing this group. Attempts to legalize PAS reporters have come to nothing, according to the Provincial Executive (GS) in Overijssel. GS says it can do nothing more for these farmers and wrote yesterday in a letter to Minister Van der Wal of nitrogen that ‘compelling instruments’ are inevitable. For example, the forced buy-out of farmers is no longer a taboo for the Provincial Executive of Overijssel.

The radical Farmers Defense Force (FDF) declared last month that it would continue to campaign despite the government's promise to largely adopt the recommendations of nitrogen broker Johan Remkes. Farmers' organization Agractie responded positively to the cabinet response, but missed the scrapping of the exchange of ammonia and nitrogen, as Remkes advises. In addition, so-called PAS reporters must obtain a permit for their nitrogen emissions as soon as possible, according to the interest group. PAS detectors are the 3300 farms that did not require a permit for extra emissions under the old Nitrogen Approach Program (PAS). It was sufficient to report the expected emissions.





