Fire against ice. Dozens of farmers from Cieza have come first thing in the morning with buckets of paraffin that they have lit to heat their stone fruit plantations. This has been the desperate remedy that they have come up with to try to save their crops from the frigid temperatures, which marked 5 degrees below zero.

Many of these stone plantations are already in flower. These are experiencing extreme temperature changes in recent weeks. First, warm and almost spring-like, which has caused the crops to mature earlier. Later, the threat of frost has hung over them due to the minimum temperatures forecast for Monday morning.