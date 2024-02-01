Dozens of farmers have been blocking the border crossing of the A67 near Eersel towards Antwerp on Belgian territory since late Thursday evening, reports the ANP news agency. More than fifty tractors drove onto the road from a parking lot around 11:30 p.m. According to an ANP photographer, most activists come from Belgium, but there are also Dutch farmers. The A67 is closed in both directions.

Fires are being lit along the road and other highways near the border area with Belgium are also closed. The A4 towards Antwerp is closed. The A16 at the border and the A76 at Stein are closed in both directions. From Bergeijk, the Dutch farmers drove to the border crossing to join the Belgians. This would involve 30 to 35 Dutch farmers.

Farmers had gathered earlier in the evening in various places in the Netherlands. Fifteen tractors were on Dam Square in Amsterdam and around 180 farmers came together in Arnhem to present a manifesto on behalf of all tractor groups in the Netherlands. With the manifesto, the farmers wanted to make it clear that their work can hardly be carried out due to European climate measures.

Farmers in other European countries have also taken action in recent days against various national measures. A common complaint is rules that the European Union imposes on farmers. On Thursday, a farmers' protest in Brussels, where an EU summit was being held, got out of hand. The mobile unit had to be deployed and four demonstrators were arrested.