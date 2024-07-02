Jerusalem (Union)

Yesterday, dozens of extremist settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy protection from Israeli forces, and carried out provocative tours in its courtyards. This coincided with an intensive deployment of Israeli forces at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City, to obstruct the arrival of worshipers to Al-Aqsa.

In a related context, official data reported yesterday that 23 Palestinians were killed in Jerusalem during the first half of this year, and that 25,054 settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque during the same period.

“23 people died in Jerusalem during the first half of 2024, including 10 children, the youngest of whom was a girl under 4 years old,” said a report issued by the Jerusalem Governorate, the highest local government authority representing the city.

The report stated that the attacks of extremist settlers on Palestinians in general and on the residents of the Jerusalem Governorate in particular increased, reaching 73 attacks, 10 of which involved physical harm.

The report also recorded “79 injuries resulting from live and rubber-coated metal bullets, severe beatings, and cases of suffocation from gas.”

Regarding Al-Aqsa Mosque, the report said, “25,054 settlers stormed the mosque during the de facto situation imposed by the Israeli army, known as the morning and evening periods.”

“Throughout the first half of 2024, the Israeli authorities continued their siege of Al-Aqsa Mosque, which they imposed on October 7, by restricting the entry of worshippers to it,” according to the report.