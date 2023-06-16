At least thirty entrepreneurs have been duped now that the production company The Dutch Media Group has been declared bankrupt. After misleading sales pitches from this company, they were roped in for RTL TV programmes. It was only later that it turned out that they had to pay a lot of money – together about 150 thousand euros – and the programs attracted far fewer viewers than promised.

The victims can ‘whistle for their money’, expects lawyer Caspar Janssens who assists thirty small entrepreneurs. Now that The Dutch Media Group has gone bankrupt, the victims must report to the curator. “But they are at the back of the queue. First it is the turn of other creditors, such as employees, the banks and institutions such as the tax authorities and the UWV.”

The Dutch Media Group is a media production house that was responsible for the content of various television programs at RTL, such as De Barometer and Op De Zaak. The company approached entrepreneurs with misleading information for this, says Janssens. The entrepreneurs heard that their expertise and expertise matched perfectly with the broadcast. Some programs would also attract 150 to 300,000 viewers. "In reality, there were sometimes less than a thousand viewers," says Janssens. The mostly small entrepreneurs – who according to the telecommunications law may not be actively approached at all – only heard at a late stage that they had to pay a lot of money for participation.

Put under pressure

Janssens: ,,They were first praised to heaven. ‘What a cool company you have’, they heard. The entrepreneurs were then pressured to decide very quickly whether they wanted to participate, because, for example, the programming was almost full and they had the last spot in the broadcast. At that time, it was often not said that participation in the program would cost money.” On average, it was about five thousand euros. The victims included a hairdresser, a real estate agent, a meal service for the elderly, a lingerie shop, a mobile phone repairman and an obstetrician’s practice. “I still get calls every day from entrepreneurs who want their money back. I estimate that there are hundreds of victims,” says Janssens.

Consumer program Radar paid attention to the practices of The Dutch Media Group twice. As a result, RTL stopped working with the production company in April. The Dutch Media Group tried to broadcast the company videos via summary proceedings, but this was in vain. Shortly afterwards, the production house went bankrupt.

‘Painful’

In the last Radar broadcast, in April, Marcel van der Torre of The Dutch Media Group said that an attempt had indeed been made to tackle the working method within his company. “It is very painful and frustrating that we have not succeeded in preventing us from having to sit here again.” to pay back. They were also offered a weekend away. “We are still waiting for all this. It will probably never happen again,” says lawyer Janssens.

Van der Torre of The Dutch Media Group did not want to respond. RTL sticks to the earlier statement in April, where she calls the practices of the production house ‘unacceptable’.

