Spending the last years of your life in a Spanish village that has yet to get off the ground. Several Dutch people are planning to move within a few years to Bárcena de Bureba, the Spanish ghost village that was almost entirely bought up last year by two Dutch people. The phone has been ringing off the hook for Maaike Geurts and Tibur Strausz for months, they say. “There are many Dutch people ready to turn this place into a dream village.”