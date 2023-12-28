The SBU uncovered more than 60 groups involved in drug smuggling into the EU

Since February 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has uncovered several dozen groups involved in drug smuggling into the European Union (EU) through the country. This is stated in Telegram– department channel.

“The SBU neutralized more than 60 organized groups, which, in particular, were involved in smuggling hard drugs into the European Union through Ukraine. Wholesale quantities of goods worth almost two billion hryvnia equivalent were confiscated from the criminals,” the publication says.

It is clarified that the groups were exposed in the Kyiv and Sumy regions. According to the SBU, among those detained were two former officials of the National Police unit for combating drug crime. It is noted that two drug laboratories were created in the regions. During the searches, it was possible to seize 23 tons of substances for the manufacture of drugs, as well as 150 kilograms of manufactured psychotropic substances.

Earlier, Ukrainian law enforcement officers liquidated a drug distribution channel for military personnel in the Nikolaev region and the part of the Kherson region controlled by Kyiv. As reported, charges were brought against drug dealers who sold psychotropic substances in the front-line areas.