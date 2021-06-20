These specimens participated in a flight competition from south to north in Portugal LV

Dozens of homing pigeons have arrived these days exhausted and hungry to different parts of Galicia and even Asturias. Like Manuel’s house, one of the first to report a finding with an enigma already solved. It was possible to verify, thanks to the rings they carried from Portigal, that all of them come from a competition between the Algarve and Porto.

It is believed that they were lost from their route by the effects of the storm in the Atlantic Ocean. Of the 10,000 who participated in this race through the air, about 3,000 have been lost. A very followed sport in Portugal and whose competition specimens They can cost from 3,000 euros to real fortunes. These are the new times for the precursors of what we now have so close at hand and instantly. Keys from ancient times to the world wars of the twentieth century in the transmission of messages.