More than 80 people have been arrested for their alleged participation in the unusual assault on the headquarters of the US Congress on January 6. Among those arrested is the man who was photographed carrying the lectern of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and another, who during the raid on the seat of the Legislative Power sat in the office of the Democratic leader.

During this weekend, the authorities are investigating and detaining more people accused of participating in the unusual acts against the headquarters of the United States Legislature in which five people, four civilians and a Capitol police officer died.

Between Friday and Saturday, January 9, the authorities confirmed that they added more arrests to the nearly 80 that had already been made available to Justice.

The FBI detained Richard Barnett, a 60-year-old man in Arkansas, who became famous after going viral in images of him sitting at the desk of the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

BREAKING: Richard Barnett, man who allegedly broke into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, arrested and charged with three federal counts. https://t.co/KH7lvpBmHG – ABC News (@ABC) January 8, 2021

Barnett surrendered to authorities in Benton County and remains in the Washington County Detention Center in the vicinity of Fayetteville, Arkansas, without bond and pending an initial appearance in court, according to a spokesman for the federal agency. of investigations.

The detainee faces three federal charges: knowingly and without authorization entering or staying on restricted land; violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds; and theft of property or public records, the latter for allegedly taking the legislator’s correspondence after posing in the photographs, according to Ken Kohl, the chief deputy federal prosecutor in Washington. If convicted, he faces up to one year of deprivation of liberty in federal prison.

BREAKING NEWS: Parrish resident Adam Christian Johnson, the man captured in viral photo carrying Speak Nancy Pelosi’s lectern from House chambers during the riot at the US Capitol on Wednesday, has been arrested. https://t.co/c8sSdkhwpZ – Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) January 9, 2021

Among the latest detainees is 36-year-old Adam Christian Johnson, whose images carrying the lectern of Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi went around the world. Johnson was arrested on a federal warrant and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He was quickly identified on social media and found in Parrish, a community about 25 miles south of Tampa, Florida.

Derrick Evans, a West Virginia Republican state legislator, who is accused of entering a restricted area of ​​the Capitol, was also captured on Friday after he appeared in video footage entering the building with a crowd of supporters of President Donald Trump.

A West Virginia state lawmaker has resigned after being charged with entering a restricted area of ​​the US Capitol when he livestreamed himself with rioters. Republican Del. Derrick Evans notified Gov. Jim Justice he was immediately stepping down. https://t.co/JgZm1iYpfg – The Associated Press (@AP) January 9, 2021

Evans, 35, appeared before a federal judge in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday afternoon after being arrested. If convicted, he faces up to a year and a half in federal prison for two misdemeanors: entering a restricted area and disturbing the public order.

At least 13 of those arrested are charged in Federal Court and 40 in Superior Court

According to a statement from the Justice Department, among the more than 80 arrested, at least 13 face charges in federal court in the District of Columbia for crimes related to the invasion of the Capitol.

“The illegal destruction of the United States Capitol building was an attack on one of our nation’s most important institutions. My office, along with our law enforcement partners at all levels, have been working quickly and taking advantage of all the resources to identify, arrest and begin to prosecute these people (…) anyone who may be considering participating or inciting violence in the coming weeks, should know this: they will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, “said the prosecutor Acting Federal Michael Sherwin.

#BREAKING: 13 people have been charged in federal court, another 40 in state court, with offenses related to the US Capitol rally and siege, US Department of Justice announces. https://t.co/jwZLwZyl5N – Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) January 8, 2021

In addition, at least 40 other citizens are indicted before the Superior Court of Washington DC, for illegal entry into public property.

“Today’s charges are just the beginning of the FBI’s ongoing efforts to prosecute those responsible for the criminal acts of violence and destruction that unfolded during the violation of the United States Capitol building on January 6. To be clear, what happened that day was not an activity protected by the first amendment (which protects the freedom of expression of citizens), but an offense to our democracy, “said the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI for its acronym in English, Christopher Wray.

Prosecutors are also studying evidence to possibly add charges for violation of the curfew, which was decreed that same Wednesday starting at 6 pm local time, after the riots.

Likewise, some of the accused before the federal district and the superior courts have been indicted for crimes related to weapons, since there are federal laws that prohibit carrying a weapon on Capitol Hill and possessing an unregistered firearm or ammunition without licensed in the District of Columbia.

The investigations will prioritize the identification of those responsible for the death of a Capitol police officer

On the other hand, and according to Matt Jones, a former federal prosecutor in Washington, one of the priorities of law enforcement agencies will be to identify anyone responsible for the death of the Capitol police officer, Brian Sicknick, who died last Thursday to cause of the injuries he received in the assault. Whoever is found responsible, would be charged with murder or involuntary manslaughter.

Meanwhile, Jay Town, a former federal attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, said protesters who were simply present in the room when Sicknick’s death occurred are less likely to be charged.

“To assign guilt beyond the actual aggressor, or those who aided or instigated them, would normally require proof that other people knew that the commission of their criminal acts could likely lead to death or serious bodily injury,” explained Town .

Some legal experts also point to possibilities for charges of sedition, since federal law prohibits conspiring to “overthrow, suffocate or destroy by force” the United States government. Others point out that the images uploaded to social networks during the assault could be decisive in the investigation, as well as in subsequent sentences.

