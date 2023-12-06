Since Monday, the pace of clashes has increased significantly in several areas of the three cities of the capital, Khartoum, Omdurman, and Khartoum Bahri, leading to the killing of more than 30 civilians, including at least 3 families.

The areas south of Khartoum and the neighborhoods of central and western Omdurman witnessed heavy weapons clashes and violent ground and air bombardments.

Eyewitnesses told Sky News Arabia that 8 members of two families were killed in Omdurman after their house was subjected to an aerial bombardment, pointing to the “tragic conditions” experienced by those stranded in the city’s downtown neighborhoods, amid dangerous security conditions, great scarcity of food and water, and power outages. .

The ongoing war in Sudan since mid-April has led to the death of more than 10,000 people and the displacement of about 7 million from their homes so far.

Destruction of the Jelly refinery

As the fighting intensifies, more vital and service facilities, as well as administrative and residential buildings, are exposed to massive destruction.

While no statement was issued by the army, the Rapid Support Forces said on Wednesday that the oil refinery located in the city of Al-Jili, about 70 kilometers north of Khartoum, was bombed by aircraft for the fourth time since the outbreak of the war, causing its complete destruction.

Al-Jili refinery is considered the largest in Sudan. It produces about 100,000 barrels per day and meets most of the country’s needs for refined oil. The surplus is exported through Bashir Port on the Red Sea via a 1,610-km pipeline.

The refinery joined more than 120 vital facilities that were subjected to complete or partial destruction during the war, while the two fighting parties exchanged accusations over responsibility for that.

In addition to most of the residential neighborhoods, markets, industrial and economic facilities, the destruction resulting from the war affected the Shambat Bridge linking Khartoum Bahri and Omdurman, as well as the Republican Palace, which is more than 190 years old, and large parts of Khartoum International Airport, and the General Command of the Sudanese Army in the center of the city.

More than 20 buildings and historical landmarks in the capital were destroyed due to the fighting.

Observers stressed that the destruction of vital facilities is a major loss to the country’s infrastructure, which increases the economic and financial burdens resulting from the war, which have been estimated at more than $100 billion so far.

Journalist Wael Mahjoub told Sky News Arabia that destroying vital public facilities is a “war crime punishable by international law.”

He explained: “Targeting major facilities is one of the major crimes that must be included in the investigation by a fact-finding mission formed by the United Nations, as it is one of the major crimes prohibited by international humanitarian law, and its perpetrators and all those connected to it will be prosecuted, including orders, planning, implementation, and those who instigated it.” “.