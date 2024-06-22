Turkish media reported on Saturday that the authorities had controlled a fire that broke out in agricultural land, causing the death of 12 people and injuring 78 others in an area near the Turkish borders with Syria and Iraq.

The local governor’s office said the fire started late Thursday due to burning straw and spread due to strong winds.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tun wrote, in a post on the X platform yesterday, Friday, that the authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of its outbreak.

NTV television channel and other media reported that the fire was under control and that the authorities were working to cool the burned areas. The channel reported that a large number of animals died after they were trapped in the fire.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said late Friday evening that treatment of the injured was still ongoing, and some of them were in critical condition.

Koca said, via the X website, “We continue to treat and follow up on five of our infected people. Three of our five infected people, who are receiving treatment in Diyarbakir, are breathing through tubes.”