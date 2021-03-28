Dozens of people were killed in an attack in the northern Mozambique city of Palma this week, a spokesman for the country’s defense and security forces said, including seven people when a convoy of cars was ambushed in an escape attempt. . Hundreds of other people, both local and foreign, have been rescued from the city, located next to gas projects worth $ 60 billion.

The Government of Mozambique confirmed this Sunday the “murder of dozens of defenseless people” in the city of Palma, at the hands of a jihadist group.

As the military spokesman for the Defense Ministry, Omar Saranga, explained at a press conference this Sunday, March 28, the attacks by insurgents in the last five days on Palma led to the “cowardly murder of dozens of defenseless people.” It is so far the most concrete information on the number of victims of the bloody siege that the jihadist group has maintained over the city since last Wednesday.

The exact number of people injured and killed, or who have not yet been located, remains unclear, as most communications with Palma were cut off on Wednesday.

The Government has not yet reestablished control over Palma

“The Defense and Security Forces reinforced their operational strategy to contain the attacks of the terrorists and restore normalcy in Palma,” said Saranga, implicitly admitting that the Army still does not have control of this city. The military has not specified the name of the jihadist group and there has been no claim of responsibility so far.

However, Saranga confirmed that seven people died in an ambush that the terrorists tended to a group of about two hundred people – most of them subcontracted foreign workers – who had been trapped in the Amarula hotel during the siege and who fled. out of town last Friday.

A South African woman, Meryl Knox, told Reuters news agency that her son Adrian Nel had been killed in that ambush. Her husband and other son hid with Nel’s body in the bush until the next morning, when they were able to get to safety.

Only seven of about 17 rescue trucks were able to leave the area

Of the 180 people who spent more than 48 hellish hours besieged in that hotel, about 80 of them left on Friday in 17 military trucks, of which only seven were able to leave the conflict zone. No source could immediately say what happened to the people in the other 10 trucks.

Palma fell into the hands of armed groups on Friday night after more than 48 hours of fighting. “There are more than 100 missing people,” researcher Martin Ewi, from the Pretoria Institute for Security Studies, told AFP, describing the situation as “still very confusing.” Witnesses have described bodies in the streets of Palma, some of them beheaded.

Helicopters contracted by the government were searching for more survivors on Sunday. Lionel Dyck, who runs a private security company that collaborates with the government, said that his helicopters had rescued about 120 people in total.

Hundreds of people, said Saranga, are being evacuated by boat and transferred to the city of Pemba, the capital of the province, some 200 km away. A boat carrying 1,400 people “left the Afungi site” the night before and arrived in Pemba on Sunday, a source involved in the evacuation operation told AFP.

A $ 20 billion gas megaproject

In Palma, many foreigners work because the small port city is located only ten kilometers from a gas field piloted by the French group Total, a megaproject of 20,000 million dollars, which is supposed to be operational in 2024.

And the attack on Palma came a few hours after the government of Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi and Total announced that “they will soon resume construction activities in Afungi with the implementation of additional security measures.”

On the day of the attack, Total announced that it was resuming the gas exploitation works, which should be operational in 2024. AFP – MARTIN BUREAU

As a result of this attack, the French oil company announced on Saturday the suspension of the reactivation of the project and reduced its workforce in the area to a minimum. Projects in this gas-rich area are constantly being held back by the bloody and growing operations of the jihadist group Al-Shabab and the company already removed most of its workers in January for security reasons.

This jihadist group, which has pledged allegiance to the self-proclaimed Islamic State group, has terrorized northern Mozambique since 2017, causing thousands of deaths and nearly 700,000 displaced citizens to date. The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) warned on the 22nd that the humanitarian crisis in Mozambique is increasing as jihadists burn entire villages and behead people, including minors.

Palma has been a target of the Islamist insurgency for a few years, yet the small port city had previously been a haven for people fleeing violence in other parts of the province.

