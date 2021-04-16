Today, Friday morning, American sources reported that a large number of victims were killed in a shooting in the American city of Indianapolis.

This operation comes after less than a week, when one person was killed and five others were wounded, including four seriously, by armed bullets that opened fire last Thursday inside a furniture store in the city of Brian, according to the police of the city, located in the state of Texas, USA.

Read also .. dead and wounded in a shooting in the state of Texas, USA

Brian city police, located between Houston and Dallas, said in a tweet on Twitter that the shooter had been arrested as a “store employee”, without immediately clearing his motives.