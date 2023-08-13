Khartoum (Union)

Dozens of Sudanese were killed and injured yesterday, during tribal clashes, in Darfur, western Sudan, while thousands of civilians were displaced to Chad after the clashes.

Eyewitnesses reported that dozens of people were killed and others injured as a result of tribal clashes in West Darfur state on the border with Chad.

According to witnesses, the clashes broke out between the “Bani Halba” and “Masalit” tribes in West Darfur state. Sources said that thousands of civilians fled to Chad after the clashes.

Medical sources said that the clashes in South Darfur claimed the lives of 200 people, noting that the number of victims in Buram locality, South Darfur, reached 80 victims.

Ethnic-motivated violence escalated in Darfur, coinciding with the crisis in the country that erupted last April between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

Meanwhile, medical sources reported that 3 women were killed and 6 others injured when shells fell yesterday on the “Dreij neighborhood” in the city of “Nyala”, the capital of South Darfur state, following renewed clashes between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces. Armed clashes are taking place in the states of Darfur, especially in the cities of Nyala, El Geneina, Zalingei, Kass, Umm Dafouk and Kutum.

In addition, Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program, said yesterday that 7.7 million people are at risk of starvation in the south of the country due to the rains.

McCain added: “The rainy season in southern Sudan caused roads to be blocked, fields flooded, and families displaced,” noting that the recorded number of those facing the threat of hunger at the present time in the country is the highest ever.

The United Nations stated in a statement yesterday that Sudan is facing one of the largest cases of food insecurity in the world, while Adam Yao, representative of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Sudan, warned of the seriousness of the situation, saying that families are facing unimaginable suffering. .

In another context, Sudanese media reported yesterday that the Sudanese authorities announced the resumption of travel and trade at the “Qalabat” border crossing with Ethiopia, following the return of calm to the area adjacent to the borders of the state of “Al-Qadarif” in the east of the country.

The media quoted the Sudanese authorities as saying that “travel and trade through the crossing resumed after the return of calm to the town of Al-Mutama Yohannes, after the Ethiopian army took control of the security situation, and the fighting that broke out with the rebels stopped.”

On the fourth of August, Sudan decided to close the “Qalabat” crossing due to the outbreak of clashes in areas adjacent to the state of “Al-Qadarif” in eastern Sudan.