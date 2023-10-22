The Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, reported that Israeli aircraft targeted the town and Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip with dozens of missiles and concussive explosive bombs.

The agency said, “The bombing led to the death of a large number of citizens, more than 20, and the wounding of dozens of people with various injuries. Many citizens are still under the rubble of homes that were destroyed, and civil defense crews are working to rescue them under very difficult conditions and a lack of necessary equipment.”

She pointed out that more than half of the dead and injured were children, women and the elderly.

Israeli bombing also targeted Al-Shifa Medical Complex and the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital in central Gaza City.