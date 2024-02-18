The agency quoted medical sources as saying that more than 70 Palestinians were killed, and others were injured, most of them children and women, in bombing carried out by Israeli army aircraft and artillery on Nuseirat, Al-Zawaida, and Deir Al-Balah.

The sources added that the bodies of 16 dead arrived at hospitals following the continued Israeli bombing of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, while 5 dead, most of them children, were recovered as a result of Israeli bombing on areas in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli bombing also targeted the neighborhoods of Al-Shuja'iya, Al-Zaytoun, Tal Al-Hawa, and Sheikh Ajlin in Gaza City, while drones and reconnaissance planes flew at low altitudes over various areas of Rafah.

The Palestinian News Agency reported that the number of Palestinian deaths has risen to 28,985 and the number of wounded to 68,883 since the seventh of last October.