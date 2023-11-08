The Palestinian News Agency reported that, on Wednesday evening, Israeli aircraft bombed two homes in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, killing 30.

civilians, including children and women, and dozens were injured, in addition to dozens under the rubble of the two houses.

Israeli aircraft also bombed a house in the Al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza, killing 8 people and wounding dozens with varying injuries.

According to the agency, a child was killed and 9 others were injured, after Israeli aircraft bombed the home of the Abu Taim family in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis Governorate.

Israeli aircraft targeted a car next to Al-Yaman Al-Saeed Hospital in Jabalia camp, leaving 19 dead and a number of wounded.

Israeli artillery continues to fire shells and lighting bombs at Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Wednesday that about 15,000 people fled on Tuesday, compared to 5,000 on Monday and 2,000 on Sunday.

For its part, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Tuesday that the number of Palestinians killed in the war exceeded 10,300, including more than 4,200 children.