Dina Mahmoud, Kabul (Agencies)

An explosion occurred inside a mosque in northern Afghanistan yesterday, killing at least 11 people, during the funeral of a Taliban deputy provincial governor who was killed in an attack last Tuesday, officials said.

The Interior Ministry said that more than 30 people were also wounded in the blast, which took place in Badakhshan province, in the far north of Afghanistan.

Among those killed in the blast was Safiullah Samim, the former police chief of Baghlan province in the north of the country, according to a memorial statement provided by another police chief, Najibullah Badakhshi.

The terrorist organization ISIS claimed responsibility for a car bomb explosion last Tuesday that killed the deputy governor of Badakhshan province.

The Taliban government is conducting raids targeting members of the organization, which claimed responsibility for the killing of the governor of Balkh province in the north of the country during an attack on his office in March, and several major attacks in urban centers.

The fears of several analytical circles are escalating about the increasing terrorist threat in Afghanistan, in light of data warning of the expansion of the influence of the terrorist organization “ISIS”.

The organization, which bears the name “ISIS-Khorasan”, has carried out, over the past two years, brutal attacks targeting diplomatic missions and ordinary citizens, causing dozens and sometimes hundreds of deaths and injuries.

These attacks came at a time when experts in combating extremist organizations are ringing alarm bells about the organization’s attempt to use Afghanistan as a base to launch its bloody attacks on neighboring countries, which led to the alert of the security authorities in a number of Central Asian countries, in anticipation of confronting any potential threats.

According to the estimates of some of these security agencies, it is feared that the “ISIS” wing in Afghanistan will be able to mobilize up to 7 thousand terrorists in the northern regions of this country, by the summer of this year, which reinforces the calls of responsible circles in the Afghan neighboring countries to discuss The possibility of cooperation with the ruling authorities in Kabul, to deal with that threat.

However, security experts confirmed, in statements published by the Observer Research Foundation website, that many challenges still surround the issue of cooperation with the authorities in Kabul in terms of combating terrorism, in light of the current divisions in this regard.

While some of them believe that taking this step may encourage it to continue adopting policies that are described as discriminatory towards some segments of society in Afghanistan, others say that cooperation with the “Taliban” may achieve gains in the short term, and may lead the movement to modify its positions on files, such as Educating girls and granting women their basic rights to work and movement, and may represent an impetus for their leaders wishing to build bridges with the international community.

This disparity extends to diplomats and military personnel in many Western countries. Diplomats are calling for red lines to be observed in any communication with the authorities in Afghanistan, to confront terrorist and extremist organizations. As for the military officials, they stress that this cooperation will be beneficial, and they give an example of that, with the killing of the leader of the terrorist “al-Qaeda” organization, Ayman al-Zawahiri, in Kabul, as a result of a raid launched by an American drone, in the summer of last year, which was not achieved, according to experts. Except with intelligence cooperation, with the ruling authorities in Afghanistan.