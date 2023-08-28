A group of several dozen cyclists have paralyzed this Monday the works to dismantle a second bike lane in the municipality of Elche (Alicante), governed by the PP and Vox, which continues with its plan after only a week ago it was remove the cycle path on Juan Carlos I avenue. On Monday morning, the city council began work to remove the lane located on José María Buck street that connects with the city center. The performance was carried out during the municipal plenary session, when all the local political groups were in the town hall.

Even so, cyclists had already called a rally through social networks to once again show their rejection of the decision of the municipal government of PP and Vox to eliminate some of the cycling infrastructure installed by the former local executive of PSOE and Compromís. . The cyclists have decided to stop the works at the beginning of the road, so the workers who were proceeding to remove the paint from the lane have decided to notify the Local Police who arrived at this point minutes later.

The members of the protest, including the spokesperson for Compromís and former Mobility Councilor, Esther Díez, have explained to the agents that they had decided to use the road until they came across these works, that they were not signposted, and that they have not been offered an alternative. Esther Díez has reminded the Local Police that she is the political person responsible for the drafting of Elche’s sustainable mobility ordinance, which states that, in the case of blocking a cycling lane, the city council must provide an alternative route. Ella Díez has indicated to the agents that, as soon as the proposal was presented to them, they would abandon the concentration. Despite this, and although an alternative has not been presented to them, cyclists have decided to leave the lane and have made use of the road for motor vehicles. Esther Díez has insisted that there is no objective criteria to dismantle the bike lanes in Elche.

According to a report from the Local Police requested by the PP and Vox, the cycling lane on José María Buck street is an infrastructure that generated insecurity for cyclists. The document states that “the location of parking spaces in the center of the road next to the cycling lanes represents a potential danger for the passage of cyclists due to possible opening of the doors of parked vehicles.” The Compromís spokeswoman has criticized the report and has requested, both from the municipal security force and the Elche city council, the technical criteria on which the document is based and the decisions that are being adopted with the withdrawal of these infrastructures.

The works have continued at another point with the intention that the bike lane be dismantled throughout this week. The Department of Mobility will present in the coming days the alternative that will also consist of cycling streets in which bicycles will have to share the road with motor vehicles. Something that users and users consider endangers their integrity.