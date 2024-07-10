Dozens of cosmetic products containing Lilial, a toxic substance, have been recalled from the market. Among the most popular brands are Dove, Fructis, Vidal and Tesori d’Oriente

Dozens of products related to cosmetics (such as shower gel, shampoo and body oils) have been withdrawn from the market because they contain Liliala reprotoxic fragrance and banned as an ingredient for cosmetics from 2022. This was announced Rapexor the European rapid alert system. As reported by the magazine The life preserverthe Financial Police has seized all over Italy the products containing this Lilial (or BMHCA) because they might damage the reproductive systemharm the health of the fetus and cause skin sensitization. In fact, since 2022 this substance has been banned, but the batches of cosmetics already produced with Lilial have not been thrown away, but sold illegally. Obviously, the products withdrawn from the market present this substance in the formulation and, if it is not written among the ingredients, you can use them without any problems.

What are the products withdrawn from the market?

When Rapex reported the presence of Lilial in brands such as “Dove” or “Garnier”, the Guardia di Finanza immediately seized them. The products no longer on the market are: