Dozens of cosmetic products containing Lilial, a toxic substance, have been recalled from the market. Among the most popular brands are Dove, Fructis, Vidal and Tesori d’Oriente
Dozens of products related to cosmetics (such as shower gel, shampoo and body oils) have been withdrawn from the market because they contain Liliala reprotoxic fragrance and banned as an ingredient for cosmetics from 2022. This was announced Rapexor the European rapid alert system. As reported by the magazine The life preserverthe Financial Police has seized all over Italy the products containing this Lilial (or BMHCA) because they might damage the reproductive systemharm the health of the fetus and cause skin sensitization. In fact, since 2022 this substance has been banned, but the batches of cosmetics already produced with Lilial have not been thrown away, but sold illegally. Obviously, the products withdrawn from the market present this substance in the formulation and, if it is not written among the ingredients, you can use them without any problems.
What are the products withdrawn from the market?
When Rapex reported the presence of Lilial in brands such as “Dove” or “Garnier”, the Guardia di Finanza immediately seized them. The products no longer on the market are:
- Fragrances Mais Woman HG de naturmais Eau de toilette
- Cesare Paciotti Bosy oil
- May Flower Candy Blue Perfume
- Where Talc beauty shower gel
- Dove Go fresh Green tea and cucumber scent hydrating shower gel
- Dove Go fresh deodorant
- Dove Extra fresh deodorant
- Garnier Fructis Long Hair Conditioner
- Garnier Fructis Oil repair 3 conditioner
- Dove Talcum Deodorant
- Dove Deodorant Go fresh pear and aloe vera scent
- Vidal Premium Extra Moisturizing Shower Cream
- First American Brands, Inc. New York Bubble Bath Tweety&Sylvester Bath foam
- Treasures of the East Royal Oud of Yemen Bath cream
- Suarez Parfums & Cosmetics Sweer Care deoparfum no gas Deodorant
#Dozens #cosmetics #recalled #market #toxic #substances
Leave a Reply