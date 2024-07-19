TASS: Dozens of civilians killed by Ukrainian Armed Forces found in basements in Toretsk

Several dozen bodies of civilians killed by Ukrainian troops were found in the basements of houses in Toretsk, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was reported by TASS citing a source in the region’s security forces.

According to the agency’s source, some of them were shot, some were hit by incendiary shells, and others were killed as a result of being dropped from a drone. It is specified that most of the dead are elderly people, but there are also civilian men of different ages among the victims.

At the end of June, it became known that Russian troops had broken through in the Toretsk area. Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezuglaya reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) “lost the positions they had held since 2014.”