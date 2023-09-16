Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

The flood-stricken areas in Libya, specifically the city of Derna, are experiencing a real tragedy, as residents fear the spread of epidemics due to the bodies found in large numbers in the water and under the rubble and silt.

Yesterday, Libyan media reported that the National Center for Disease Control announced the recording of 55 cases of poisoning among children as a result of water pollution in Derna.

The head of the center, Haider Al-Sayeh, said that the center expects an increase in cases of poisoning due to water pollution in Derna due to the collapse of the city’s health system.

Al-Sayeh called for residents to evacuate areas where buildings were damaged and where drinking water was contaminated, especially women and children.

Thousands of bodies are still buried under the silt or rubble of collapsed buildings in the city of Derna, while the sea has begun to dump the bodies of the dead who were swept away by the torrential torrents, revealing a health catastrophe facing the people, which is the spread of epidemics and diseases that threaten the survivors, especially with the lack of sufficient medical teams to bury and contain the bodies. In hospital refrigerators.

The World Health Organization stated that Libya is going through an unprecedented humanitarian and health crisis due to Hurricane Daniel, a crisis that could be exacerbated by the threat of diseases transmitted by polluted water.

In this context, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said that about 300,000 children were affected by the repercussions of Hurricane Daniel.

UNICEF explained, in a statement, that “the organization urgently needs $6.5 million to provide support to children and families in the affected areas in eastern Libya.”

She added: “In addition to the risk of death and injury, floods are an imminent health threat to the health and safety of children. With clean water supplies destroyed, children face the risk of diarrhea, cholera, dehydration, and malnutrition.”

Yesterday, the country director of the International Rescue Committee in Libya, Elie Abu Aoun, called on the international community to urgently send search teams to Libya.

Abu Aoun explained that the rescue teams in the city of Derna, the day before yesterday, found 510 people under the rubble, noting that there is a large volunteer movement among the population, which can be relied upon by framing it.

The international official pointed out that “the disaster is beyond the capacity of the Libyan authorities, and therefore there must be international support to save people.”

For his part, the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, announced that the extent of the disaster in Libya “is still unknown,” revealing the nature of the necessary needs in Libya now.

He also spoke about the scale of the disaster at a press conference in Geneva, saying: “I think the problem for us is coordinating our efforts with the government and with other authorities in the east of the country, and then discovering the scale of the disaster.”

Griffiths pointed out that Libya needs equipment to find those trapped in damaged buildings and mud, stressing the importance of providing primary health care to prevent the spread of cholera among survivors.

He added: “The urgent needs in Libya are shelter, food, and primary medical care,” explaining that this comes in light of concern about clean water.

The Libyan authorities closed the city of Derna so that rescue teams could continue searching for thousands of people still missing after the death toll rose to 11,300.

Salem Al-Ferjani, Director General of the Ambulance and Emergency Service in eastern Libya, announced that Derna had been evacuated and only search and rescue teams would be allowed to enter.

Yesterday, Tamer Ramadan, responsible for aid operations for Libya at the Red Cross, confirmed the hope of finding survivors in the city of Derna.

He said: “There is hope and the hope of finding survivors still exists,” while he refused to give a death toll, stressing that it “will not be final or accurate.”