In the Baylak camp in Tuva, dozens of children, including eight workers, have contracted the coronavirus. It is reported by Telegram-channel RT.

It is noted that on Friday, June 25, disinfection treatment was carried out in the children’s stationary camp after one of the children became unwell and the coronavirus test was positive. The child was hospitalized. After the first case was identified, restrictive measures were introduced, but in the end, 66 infected minors were still recorded.

New cases of COVID-19, according to Tuva Online, were placed in the lyceum “for further medical support.” The rest of the children and camp staff with negative tests will be in the dormitory of the technical school. The regional department of Rospotrebnadzor has started checking the incident.

According to the newspaper, the camp “Baylak” began working on June 10. It housed a total of 174 children and 33 staff members.