The video shows several dozen Chechen soldiers – it is not possible to count them with absolute precision, it seems more than 30 and less than 40 – captured, blindfolded and therefore made unrecognizable, as prescribed by international conventions, and filmed. When asked where they were from, three men answered “from Grozny”. One of them also answers “yes” to those who ask him if they are part of the Akhmat battalion. The militia that, according to Ramzan Kadyrov, is “extremely ferocious” and protects the Russians’ backs, but according to Evgheny Prighin and Dmitry Utkin – the two founders of the Wagner Group – was made up only of “tiktoker guerrillas”.

The video was published by the Ukrainian project “I Want to Live”, which calls on enemy soldiers to desert, surrender, and not fight Putin’s war. The project claims that these are “Kadyrovtsy” captured in the Kursk region. “I Want to Live” also explains the circumstances of their easy surrender: there was no fighting. “The search parties caught these Kadyrovtsy deep inside the border. According to them, they tried to escape to avoid being captured, as Ramzan Kadyrov once said that Akhmat fighters do not surrender to captivity. Well, usually they do, since they sit in the rear, but in the Kursk region the situation was developing dynamically, and these Akhmat fighters did not even try to resist.”

The capture of the Chechens is important for the Ukrainians in two ways. First, the Chechens are a great asset – on par with Russian elite troops – for any subsequent exchange of prisoners of war, as Russian negotiators “take them first.” It is clear that there must be a clear agreement between Putin and Ramzan Kadyrov on this: the Chechens go home. Second, the “I Want to Live” post gives us an important piece of information, it claims that Akhmat is responsible for the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ breakthrough of the border: “In fact, if they had defended the border instead of hiding behind the backs of conscripts on the 10th line near Kursk, such a rapid breakthrough would not have been possible.”

For some days now, a fierce clash has been going on in the Russian military world over the responsibilities for the Russian failure in Kursk. Several military correspondents and Z bloggers have openly accused the high command (Gerasimov). And Putin’s decision (reconstructed by the ISW think tank) to entrust the “anti-terrorism” operation in the Kursk region to the head of the FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, and not to General Gerasimov, seems to go in this direction: both a manifestation of dissatisfaction with Gerasimov, a sort of (usual, for Putin) balance of power between the military and Russian internal services.

However, the same accusations made by Russian bloggers were made late last week by the commander of Akhmat, the Chechen Apti Alaudinov, who declared that the breakthrough in the Kursk region «has a surname, a name and a patronymic», and expressed the hopes of the Chechens that Vladimir Putin «will make the right decision»: that is, he will remove Gerasimov, according to the interpretation given by many of the Z bloggers. The facts, however, are still quite disputed, and surrounded by a not insignificant “fog of war”. According to the Russian correspondent Yuri Kotenok, they were the Akhmatov fighters stationed in the Kursk region, where the Ukrainian offensive began. The Telegram channel VChK-OGPU – of which the fascist philosopher Dugin invites the killer Krasikov (just exchanged) to assassinate the author – instead claims that the Kadyrovites «dispersed» in the face of the Ukrainian advance. How is it really?

This video seems to confirm at least in part the second thesis. And, paradoxically, it can be useful to those who want to keep General Gerasimov in the saddle, now considered inept by many Russians in the military world.