Dozens of famous Dutch people, Members of Parliament and members of the Royal House appear in manipulated porn videos that have often been viewed tens of thousands of times, according to research by this site. Some of the women were not aware of this and are going to report it. Management agencies and authorities are trying to get the images offline. D66 requests a debate. The Dutch Data Protection Authority calls on victims to go to the Public Prosecution Service.

