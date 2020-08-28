A police officer from the Thai province of Phayau was able to enrich himself from small bamboo rats he raised for sale. AsiaOne reports.

Two years ago, Somboon Nantapit noticed an unmet demand for small bamboo rats – cat-sized Asian rodents that are kept as pets. He decided to grow and sell them to those who wanted to, to earn a raise to the police salary.

Since then, Nantapit has fattened about three dozen small bamboo rats. According to him, each pair of cubs brings from three to four thousand baht (7.2-9.6 thousand rubles). For adults who are bought for divorce, they give from 10 to 15 thousand baht (24-36 thousand rubles).

Small bamboo rats are found in the Himalayas from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand and Laos to northern Vietnam. They grow up to 25 centimeters in length.

In 2009, it was reported that a huge rat was caught in the Chinese city of Fuzhou, located in the south of the country. Apparently, the rodent belonged to the species of Chinese bamboo rats. Its weight was about three kilograms.