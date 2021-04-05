In Turkey, dozens of cases of infection with the South African strain of COVID-19 have been identified, such data follow from the statement of the Minister of Health of the Republic of Fahrettin Koca.

“As of March 31, the South African strain of coronavirus infection has been identified in 169 samples in 11 provinces,” the report said. on the site Turkish Office on March 31.

At the same time, it is noted that British (81 regions) and Brazilian strains of infection (2 regions) have been identified in the country. According to Kaj, the British variant of COVID-19 accounts for 75% of cases in the state. Against the background of similar incidence rates of the Turkish population, the minister urged citizens to follow epidemiological recommendations.

According to him, Turkey is currently going to launch the first phase of the vaccine of its own production, which will be presented in the form of a nasal spray. The republic, as noted by Kaja, will soon complete the second phase of drug development. It is already undergoing the appropriate procedures and is being used on volunteers.

According to the portal Worldometers as of April 5, 3,487,050 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country for the entire time of the pandemic. At the same time, 3,105,350 patients fully recovered, 32,263 people died.

As Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reported on October 30, 2020, its own vaccine may be ready in the spring of 2021. Large-scale vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection in Turkey began on January 14.

In December 2020, the UK announced the discovery of a new strain of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson then said that the mutation is spreading 70% faster than its predecessor.

The discovery of a new mutation of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in South Africa also became known in December 2020. According to experts, the South African strain is more dangerous than the British one, as it acquires mutations that contribute to the reinfection of people.