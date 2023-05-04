Due to an error at a petrol station, motorists have unnoticed filled up with the wrong fuel for days. Many dozens, possibly hundreds of cars are now faltering. Garages have their hands full. Bas van Vliet is one of the victims. “I will definitely file a claim.”
Suze Olivier, Lucette Mascini, Daan de Hulster
Latest update:
5:45 pm
