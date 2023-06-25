URA.RU: 60 cadets were poisoned in Yekaterinburg, 36 people were hospitalized

In Yekaterinburg, dozens of cadets of the Ural Law Institute fell ill with gastroenteritis. On Sunday, June 25, reports URA.RU citing a source in the emergency services of the city.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, in total, symptoms of an intestinal infection were detected in 60 people, while 47 of them turned to doctors for help. As a result, 36 people were hospitalized in the infectious diseases department of the city clinical hospital No. 40.

It is specified that all hospitalized patients were diagnosed with mild gastroenteritis. No severe cases of the disease were recorded. At the same time, what caused the poisoning has not yet been reported.

