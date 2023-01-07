The association of producers and exporters (Proexport) and the main irrigation communities of the Segura basin will support the business closure of the sector that will take place next Wednesday on the occasion of the concentration in front of the headquarters of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition to demand that the Transfer not be cut. The same will be done by the Federation of Agrarian Cooperatives of the Region (Fecoam), which on Thursday asked its associates to join the protest.

The president of the Transfer Irrigation Union, Lucas Jiménez, stated yesterday that the sector “is very hot” and that they hope to mobilize a significant number of people in Madrid -in the Plaza San Juan de la Cruz, starting at 11 a.m. in the morning– in view of the support they have received in recent days. An example of this was the massive assembly that took place in Torre Pacheco on Wednesday night. Various organizations and municipalities will put buses to move the protesters to Madrid. They will depart from various points in the Region around 4 in the morning.

The Government Delegation has authorized the presence of fifty tractors and trucks, although for now they do not have permission to parade along the Paseo de la Castellana. The conveners will study with Froet how many vehicles they will be able to move. In the May 2021 demonstration there was a high turnout of cars and trucks that paraded down the Madrid avenue.

socialist mayors



President López Miras has announced his presence at the protest, as on previous occasions, one of them in 2018 before the Ministry of Agriculture, under the PP government. In that demonstration, the then general secretary of the PSRM Diego Conesa also participated.

The PSRM will announce its position today in a press conference that has been called by José Vélez at the party headquarters. The Government delegate and secretary of the Murcian socialists will break his silence – Ximo Puig has indeed spoken out in recent days – and will pronounce on the Ministry’s proposal. As LA VERDAD published, Teresa Ribera has changed the text of the draft of the decree. Vélez will also respond to President López Miras, who attributes the cut in the Transfer to ideological and electoral criteria of the Government of Pedro Sánchez.

There will be a representation of the regional Executive in the Madrid protest. Given his status as a government delegate, José Vélez is not expected to attend. The mayor of Lorca, Diego José Mateos, will attend the rally, possibly along with other socialist councillors. The irrigators will ask for the resignation of the minister.