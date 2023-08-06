74 houses collapsed

Videos posted on social media showed lamps shaking and people evacuating their homes as they walked among the stones strewn on the ground. .

The American agency said that the epicenter of the earthquake, which occurred at 2:33 am (18:33 GMT Saturday), was 26 km south of Dezhou city, Shandong Province, at a depth of 10 km. .

A person wrote on the social media platform Weibo from Hebei Province, which borders Shandong, that the tremor was very strong .

The official CCTV channel quoted the Shandong authorities as saying that at least 10 people were injured, and 74 houses or buildings collapsed as a result of the earthquake, which was followed by 52 aftershocks. .

The earthquake was felt in cities as far away as Beijing and Tianjin as well as Shanghai, about 800 kilometers from its epicenter .

Another Weibo user said, “I can’t say anything except that it’s scary “.

Earthquakes are common in China, but they rarely hit the eastern part of the country, where most of the population and large cities are concentrated.

An official from the Shandong Seismological Bureau said the probability of a larger quake was “very small,” according to local media.